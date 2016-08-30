Ilham Zekiyev: We'll make a surprise for Rio 2016 Paralympics opening ceremony

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Our Paralympians will try to continue atmosphere of victory created by our Olympians. We will do our best and try to gladden our people'.

Report informs, European champion, winner of the Baku 2015 European Games, double gold medalist of the Paralympic Games Ilham Zekiyev told reporters.

I.Zekiyev spoke about he became Azerbaijan's flag bearer of Rio 2016 Paralympics, which will start in a few days in Rio de Janeiro: 'Again, this work has been entrusted to me. I'll try to decently fulfill this task. I have been flag bearer during previous games and I have relative experience. Our gold medalists will try to win the title of double champion as well as double Paralympic champions triple Paralympic champions. Also our Paralympians, which have never won champion title, will try to win a gold medal'.

He called everyone to watch Summer Paralympic Games opening ceremony to be held on September 7: 'We have prepared a surprise for the ceremony: 'I call everybody to watch the opening ceremony despite late hours. I believe that no one will be disappointed'.

Notably, Rio 2016 Paralympics will be held on September 7-18.