    Higher schools will make no concession to volunteers at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Mikayil Jabbarov: I do not think there is a need for it

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Higher institutions will make no concession to the volunteers of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov told reporters.

    He said that some educational institutions may change their program regarding various contests: "We are glad to see volunteers among students. I do not think there is a need for concessions. We didn't face with such a situation. We should rely upon our higher institutions, students and volunteer".

    Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22 this year. 

