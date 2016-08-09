 Top
    Gold medalist of "Rio 2016" apologized to Russia athlete

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ American swimmer Lillian King who became the first in the 100-meter breaststroke at the "Rio 2016" Summer Olympic Games, apologized to Yulia Efimova.

    Report informs, she apologized for not congratulating Russian athlete who won a silver medal.

    "If Efimova expected me to congratulate her, i do apologize to her. She's a wonderful athlete. After the finish i would just like to congratulate my compatriot Mile Keighley, who ranked third.

    Notably, L.King won gold, E Efimova - Silver and K.Meyli - bronze medals.

