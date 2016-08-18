German Olympic coach who died in Rio saves 4 lives with organ donations

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Four lives were saved thanks to organs taken from an Olympic coach who died this week from injuries he suffered in a taxi crash in Rio.

Report informs citing Gazeta.ru, Stefan Henze, 35, German Olympic canoe slalom coach, succumbed Monday to head injuries suffered during the early Friday cab crash.

“Heart, liver and both kidneys have been successfully transplanted. Thus he has saved four lives,” a Brazilian health Ministry spokeswoman said to the German daily newspaper Die Welt.

Henze’s family consented to the organ donations. German flags at Olympic venues flew at half-mast Tuesday in Henze’s honor.

“We are infinitely sad on this day,” said German Olympic Sports Confederation president Alfons Hörmann. “Words cannot accurately describe what we as the Olympic team feel after this terrible loss.”

Henze was a top performer in his sport before going into coaching.

He won silver in canoe slalom at the 2004 games in Athens.