Free electric trains will serve in Baku today

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, on the occasion of closing ceremony of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games a specially assigned train will serve once in 30 minutes in both directions between “Baku-Passenger” station and “Koroglu” station.

    Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, train will travel in both directions between “Baku-Passenger” and “Koroghlu” stations once every 30 minutes between 18:00 and 20:00.

    After the end of the ceremony, from 23:00 to 01:30, KISS double-decker trains will transport spectators from “Koroglu” station to “Baku Passenger” station and in directions of Bilajari, Khirdalan and Sumgayit for free. 

