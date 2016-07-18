 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former canoeist of Azerbaijani team will represent Russia in Rio 2016

    Andrey Kraitor will be rival to Valentin Demyanenko

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian national squad on kayaking and canoeing, which will participate in Rio 2016 Olympics, named.

    Report informs, former member of Azerbaijani team Andrey Kraitor is also among 14-athletes squad

    He will compete in 200 meters in 1-person canoe. Kraitor will be a rival to canoeist Valentin Demyanenko, who will represent Azerbaijan at the upcoming Olympics.

    Natalia Podolskaya will compete in women's 200 meters in 1-person canoe, Elena Anyushina in 500 meters. They will be rivals to Ukrainian-origin Azerbaijani representative, Olympic champion Inna Osypenko-Radomska at both distances.

    Notably, in 2009 - 2012, Andrey Kraitor competed in Azerbaijani national team. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi