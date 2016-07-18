Former canoeist of Azerbaijani team will represent Russia in Rio 2016

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian national squad on kayaking and canoeing, which will participate in Rio 2016 Olympics, named.

Report informs, former member of Azerbaijani team Andrey Kraitor is also among 14-athletes squad

He will compete in 200 meters in 1-person canoe. Kraitor will be a rival to canoeist Valentin Demyanenko, who will represent Azerbaijan at the upcoming Olympics.

Natalia Podolskaya will compete in women's 200 meters in 1-person canoe, Elena Anyushina in 500 meters. They will be rivals to Ukrainian-origin Azerbaijani representative, Olympic champion Inna Osypenko-Radomska at both distances.

Notably, in 2009 - 2012, Andrey Kraitor competed in Azerbaijani national team.