Former canoeist of Azerbaijani national team accused of using drugs

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the Russian national canoe team Andrey Kraitor has been allowed to participate in Rio 2016 Olympics.

Report informs citing Ves Sport sports agency, the International Canoe Federation (CF) stated.

Independent person Richard McLaren and his source, former director of Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Gregory Rodchenkov have determined Kraitor's use of drugs. It was stated in McLaren's confidential report. But it doesn't mean violation of the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency, however, the athlete denies use of marijuana. Kraitor's participation in Rio 2016 approved as a result of the ICF disciplinary inquiry. But the latest decision on his competing will be made by International Olympic Committee (IOC) Medical Commission Chairman Uğur Erdener, Athletes Commission Chairwoman Claudia Bokel and Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior, son of the committees' former president Juan Antonio Samaranch.

Russian swimmer, Olympic and world medalist Nikita Lobintsev and Vladimir Morozov also faced with a similar case.

Notably, Andrey Kraitor represented Azerbaijan in 2009 - 2012.