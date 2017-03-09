Football teams to attend Islamic Games named

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of football tournament within 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku has been revealed.

Report was informed in Operation Committee of Islamic Games, national teams of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Cameron, Morocco, Oman, Palatine and Algeria will take part at the tournament along with hosts of the tournament Azerbaijan. Each country will be represented with U23 national teams. But they will be allowed to include three players above 23.

Draw will split 8 teams into two groups. Two teams from each group will qualify to next round. Winners of 1/2 finals matches will play final, losers bronze medal matches.

Games will be played at “Bayil Arena”, “Dalga Arena”, “AZAL Arena” and Tofig Bahramov Stadium. The tournament will kick off on May 8. The final match will be played on May 21 at Tofig Bahramov Stadium. Tickets will be available on Baku-2017 web site and at 12 ticket offices in Baku from March 24.