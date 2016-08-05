First rivals of Azerbaijani boxers at Rio 2016 determined

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony was held for boxers in 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro. Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented by 10 men and 1 woman boxer.

Rufat Huseynov 49 kg will compete in 1/16 final stage. He is first meeting will be with Namibian Matias Hamunyela. The fight will begin at 00:00 on August 6. The winner will be competing with boxer from Kazakhstan Jakıpova Birjan.52 kg world champion Elvin Mamishzade will join the fight on August 15 at 20: 30.

His rival at 1/8 finals will be the winner of the meeting between Jeyvyer Sintron (Puerto Rico) - Olzhas Sattıbayev (Kazakhstan).

Javid Chalabiyev 56 kg will compete in 1/16 final stage on August 12.He will fight with Kairat Yaraliyev from Kazakhstan at 02: 30.

Albert Salimov 60 kg will wait for his opponent in the final round of the 1/8. His opponent will be the winner of the meeting between Olivier David Joyce (Ireland) - Andra Allisop (Seychelles) on August 10 at 02: 45.

Lorenzo Sotomayor 64 kg in 1/16 final will face Ukrainian Vladimir Matviycuk. The meeting will start on August 12 at 02: 45.

Parviz Bagirov 69 kg will take part in competition from 1/8 final. On August 12, 03: 30, his rival will be the winner of Diop Sissoko (France) - Imre Balaj Backay (Hungary) match.

Kamran Shahsuvarly 75 kg will take part in competition from 1/6 final on August 9 at 21: 15.

If he wins Chinese Minqqanq Chao in next stage will be competing with Cebotaryov Artyom.

Teymur Mammadov 81 kg will fight with Ukrainian Denis Solonenko. The fight will start on August 8 at 04:00.

Abdulkadir Abdullayev 91 kg will take part in competition from 1/8. His rival will be Pol Omba Bionqolo on August 8 at 22: 45.

Magomedrasul Majidov 91 kg will take part in competition from 1/16 final.On August 10 at 04:00 he will come face to face with Mohammed Arjaui.The winner of this match will meet with Ivan Dicko from Kazakhstan.

The only Azerbaijani female boxer at the Olympic Games will fight with Yana Alekseyevna on August 15 at 20:15.

On the same day, she will compete with the winner of Junhua Yin (China) - Hasna Lasqar (Morocco) match winner in 1/4 finals.