Female athlete will be Iran’s flag-bearer in Baku IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian female sports shooter Mahlagha Jambozorg has been named as the flag-bearer of the Iranian sports delegation at the forthcoming 4th edition of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan in May 12-22.

Report informs referring to the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOCIRI) website, 25-year-old Iranian sportswoman will carry Iran’s flag at the opening ceremony of the Games.

President of the NOCIRI, Shahrokh Shahnazi said the committee preferred Jambozorg to any other Iranian female athlete due to the nature of the upcoming sports event, and the fact that she wears a chador, or full-body covering.

“She is a good example for the Iranian women, who will compete in the competition wearing hijab,” he commented.

Notably, Iran's 180 athletes will compete in 16 types of sports during Islamiada.

Mahlagha Jambozorg has competed in the Women's 10 metre air rifle event at the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2016 Summer Olympics. She won gold, silver and 2 bronze medals in 2015 Universiade, and during Asian Games in 2010 she won silver and bronze medals.