Elchin Ismayilov: I was confident in success of our female judokas in Islamic Games - INTERVIEW

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the head coach of Azerbaijan national female judo team Elchin Ismayilov:

- Members of the team headed by you won 1 gold, 5 silver medals individually and silver medal in team competition. How do you assess performance of your disciples?

- I am with the team for three months. I was realizing an enthusiasm of our judokas. I was confident in their successful performance. I congratulate them all. Now we are looking for upcoming world championship in Hungary. We will try to perform well also there.

- Are you satisfied with performance of newly recruited foreign judokas?

- Yes. One is true, we were expecting better results. But there was some tension. They came short before the competition. They need time to adapt. But we have big hopes for the future.

- Is there someone among them you don’t want to continue cooperation due to poor performance in the Islamic Games?

- No, there is no such thing. I feel that they will be better prepared for next competition. I am 100% confident that they will achieve good results.

- Kifayat Gasimova, who had earlier decided to end the career, changed her mind and grabbed silver medal at Islamic Games. What will be next?

- On my opinion, she will not participate in any competition any more.

- Is it possible to attract her to national team as assistant coach?

- Time will show this.

- Vice-President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation Sadig Sadigov told that there are some problems in national female judo team that must be solved…

- He is our chief and knows everything well. All kinds of conditions have been created for us. We have to work to pay back for this.