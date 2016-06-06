Double European Champion: "I will not repeat the same mistake in Rio 2016"

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'We train at a high level. We are working on the physical, tactical training.'

Report informs, freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hasanov said, estimating Goygol meeting for the official website of the Wrestling Federation of Azerbaijan.

26-year-old athlete said they were working on the mistakes when training with wrestlers from Cuba.

Double European Campion, who has missed medal in 2012 London Olympics said this time he will not make any compromises. According to experienced athlete, it wouldn't be so easy.

"All wrestlers at Olympic Games are opponents", he added.

Gold medal expected from those who go to the Olympics. And we will also strive for it. In the 2012 London Olympics, I have missed medals. I will not repeat the same mistake in Rio 2016. I believe, i will come back from Olympics with a medal.

Notably, 74 kg category Jabrayil Hasanov won license to Rio 2016 at European Qualifying Tournament in Zrenjanin, Serbia in April.