Cuban double Olympic champion arrives in Goygol

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national wrestling teams continue preparations for 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Greco-roman and freestyle wrestling teams are training at Goygoy Olympic Sports Complex, female wrestlers in Belmeken National sports training centre.

Cuban national team includes double Olympic champion, 5 times world champion and 8 times Pan-American champion Mijain Lopez (130 kg), world and 3 times Pan-American champion Ismael Borrero Molina (59 kg), as well as winners of the Pan-American Championship.

Notably, 14 Azerbaijani wrestlers (6 free, 5 Greco-Roman, 3 female ) will represent Azerbaijan in Rio Olympics 2016.

Competitions will be held in 14-21 August.