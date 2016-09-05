Contract with Azerbaijani judo team's head coach will be extended

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cooperation with Azerbaijani judo team's head coach Peter Seisenbacher will continue.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

According to him, the date of the new contract not known yet: "Probably, this week I will meet with judo players returning from Rio 2016 Olympics. We will have a meeting entitled "Vision for the Future". During the meeting with coaches we will determine our target for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Steps we will take in next 4 years, budget, and works will be discussed".

Notably, Azerbaijani judo players won 2 silver medals in Rio 2016.

The medals won by Rustam Orujov (73 kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100 kg).