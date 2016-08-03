Competitions at Rio 2016 kicked off

 Top
    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro kicked off.

    Report informs, the official opening ceremony of the XXXI Olympiad will be held on August 5.

    However, women's football teams play had already begun.

    At 20:00 Baku time has started a match between Sweden and South Africa.

    Group E

    20:00. Sweden - South Africa

    23:00. Brazil-China

    Group F

    22:00. Canada - Australia

    01:00. Zimbabwe - Germany

    Group G

    2:00. US - New Zealand

    5:00. France - Colombia

    Men's soccer teams will compete on August 4.

