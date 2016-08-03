Competitions at Rio 2016 kicked off

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro kicked off.
Report informs, the official opening ceremony of the XXXI Olympiad will be held on August 5.
However, women's football teams play had already begun.
At 20:00 Baku time has started a match between Sweden and South Africa.
Group E
20:00. Sweden - South Africa
23:00. Brazil-China
Group F
22:00. Canada - Australia
01:00. Zimbabwe - Germany
Group G
2:00. US - New Zealand
5:00. France - Colombia
Men's soccer teams will compete on August 4.
