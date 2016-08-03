Competitions at Rio 2016 kicked off

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro kicked off.

Report informs, the official opening ceremony of the XXXI Olympiad will be held on August 5.

However, women's football teams play had already begun.

At 20:00 Baku time has started a match between Sweden and South Africa.

Group E

20:00. Sweden - South Africa

23:00. Brazil-China

Group F

22:00. Canada - Australia

01:00. Zimbabwe - Germany

Group G

2:00. US - New Zealand

5:00. France - Colombia

Men's soccer teams will compete on August 4.