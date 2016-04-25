Tokyo chooses an official logo for 2020 Olympic Games

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers on Monday chose logo A a stark indigo-and-white checkered circle as the games’ replacement emblem after the original design was scrapped last year amid claims of plagiarism, Report informs citing NHK.

The Tokyo 2020 Logo Selection Committee chose the logo from a shortlist of four following a competition open to any resident of Japan aged over 18, which attracted almost 15,000 entries.

The Logo Selection Committee, which comprises 19 members drawn from the worlds of sports, design and business, invited members of the public to voice their opinion on the shortlist following its April 8 unveiling.

The committee held a vote on Monday morning before presenting its recommendation to the Tokyo 2020 board for final approval.

The competition was launched last October after the original logo by designer Kenjiro Sano was scrapped. Claims of plagiarism by the designer of a Belgian theater logo led to further allegations against Sano’s work.

The designer of the successful logo will be awarded ¥1 million and a ticket to the opening ceremony of both the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.