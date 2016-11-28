Managers of Azerbaijan Paralympic teams changed

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has held a meeting.

Press service of the committee told Report, results of 15th Summer Paralympic Games in Rio-de-Janeiro and preparations for 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo were discussed at the meeting chaired by Ilgar Rahimov. Works done for preparation for 15th Summer Paralympic Games, results of tournaments, activities of sportsmen and coaches were broadly analyzed. Beside achievements, serious flaws in number of sport fields were marked and head coaches were dismissed. Instead, following specialists were assigned as new head coaches of national Paralympic teams:

Athletics – two-times Paralympic champion Oleg Panyutin;

Judo (Men) – Ibrahim Ibrahimov;

Judo (Women) – Ramin Ibrahimov;

Shooting – Akbar Muradov (disabled veteran of Karabakh war);

Boccia – Ilham Maharramov (disabled veteran of Karabakh war);

Swimming – Alaverdi Julfayev;

Table tennis – Rugiyya Gubushova;

Sitting volleyball – Tarlan Hajizade;

Fencing – Ased Melikov;

Powerlifting – Ilgar Ibishov;

Goalball – Zahir Badullayev;

Rowing – Aleksandr Barabanov;

Archery – Natig Abbasov

Appropriate decisions on development of 4-year strategical action plan, aimed at preparation for 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, development of Paralympic movement in regions, selection works and establishment of fulcrums for spread of Paralympic values in the society and implementation of other necessary measures were taken.