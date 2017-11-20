Chingiz Huseynzade re-elected ISSF vice president

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade has been re-elected at the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

Report informs, the election took place within the ISSF General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main issue on the agenda was the report on activity of the organization over the past four years. The report stresses high-level organization of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, its exceptional role in spreading Islamic values around the world and in strengthening friendship and solidarity among Islamic countries.

After determining activities for the next four years, the General Assembly held election of ISSF Executive Committee members and leadership. Ch. Huseynzade was nominated for the organization's vice-presidency and was elected for the third time.

Notably, along with Chingiz Huseynzade, Azerbaijan is represented in the General Assembly by ISSF Executive Committee member and Department Director of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Konul Nurullayeva, NOC Chief for the International Relations Department, Anar Baghirov and Chief for Marketing Department, Mehman Karimov.