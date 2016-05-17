Chingiz Huseynzade: "Awards of winner athletes at the Olympic Games will not be reduced"

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Awards of Azerbaijani athletes that will win at the Rio Olympics 2016 will not be reduced. Report was told by the Vice-President Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee(NOC), Chingiz Huseynzade.

According to him, before the Olympics, Chairman of National Olympic Committee and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet with athletes. In the meantime, a relevant order on sum of the prize will be signed: "I think that last year amount of the Olympics prize was quite high and that's why now there is no need to increase the award. I do not expect the amount will be reduced. But the decision will be made by the President."

Notably, amount of prizes for 2012 London Olympics, respectively were 400 thousand AZN, 200 thousand AZN and 100 thousand AZN for medals gained.

Rio Olympics 2016 will be held on August 5-21, 2016.