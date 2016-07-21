67 Russian athletes banned from Rio Olympics

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne dismissed class action of the Russian Olympic Committee and 67 athletes, who appealed their suspension from international competitions, Report informs citing the NTV.

The corresponding decision of the court announced by secretary general Matthieu Reeb.

Thus, CAS upheld the decision of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which rejected the application of all Russians for participation in the Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, except from jumper Darya Klishina.