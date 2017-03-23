Campaign of IV Islamic Solidarity Games starts

© Report.az

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The campaign of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games has started.

Report informs, Baku Boulevard hosted an event to mark the 50-days countdown.

Corporate Director of the Islamic Games Operating Committee Elchin Safarov, star athletes and ambassadors - wrestler Rasul Chunayev, boxers Kamran Shahsuvarlı, Leyla Javadova, Aynur Rzayeva, TV presenter Haji Nuran, as well as comedians Rafael and Coshgun have attended the meeting.

After speeches of star athletes and ambassadors, coaching session was organized with participation of volunteers.

At the end of the event was held a lottery game and 2 persons won tickets to the IV Islamic Solidarity Games.