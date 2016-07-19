 Top
    Missing wrestler of Bulgarian team will be replaced by coach at Olympics

    Lyuben Iliev missed after back from training camp

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Coach of national freestyle wrestling youth team of Bulgaria Dimitar Kumchev will also compete at Rio 2016 Olympics.

    Report informs, coach of the Olympic team Valentin Raychev said that his colleague will replace missing wrestler Lyuben Iliev.

    Iliev has been included in the squad, which expected to compete at the Olympics at 125 kg weight category. But he went missing after Bulgarian team training camp in Russia. Raychev said that they couldn't contact with the 27-years-old athlete: 'Lyuben is emotionally unstable. We have decided to replace him with coach Kumchev'.

    Notably, Lyuben Iliev was imprisoned for 5 days as he fought with a policeman in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, in 2012. 

    XXXI Summer Olympic Games will be held on August 5 - 21. 

