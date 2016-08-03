Ban Ki-moon to participate in Rio 2016 opening ceremony

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will take part in the 2016 Rio Olympics opening ceremony to be held on August 5, Report informs referring to press service of UN, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

He added that Ban will also visit the Olympic village and meet with the refugee Olympic team.

"He [Ban Ki-moon] will first go to Rio de Janeiro where he will take part in the opening of the 31st Olympic Games. He will participate on Friday in a relay in which the Olympic torch is handed over," Dujarric told journalists.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games will last from August 5 to August 21. The Olympics will witness a record number of participating teams, unique medals for winning athletes and two sports returned to the program almost a century since their last appearance.