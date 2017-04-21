 Top
    Baku Islamic Games: The 4th day will stage football, volleyball and handball matches

    Azerbaijan national football team will play with Saudi Arabia

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency continues to publish daily schedule of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

    The fourth day of the Games will stage starting matches of volleyball tournament. Second round of football and third round of handball tournaments will also be played on this day.

    The opening ceremony of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12.

    May 11. (Thursday)

    Handball

    Group stage, Men

    Iraq – Turkey

    Saudi Arabia – Pakistan

    Algeria – Azerbaijan

    Women

    Uzbekistan – Cameroon

    Azerbaijan – Côte d'Ivoire

    The Border-Guard Sport Complex

    Games will be played between 09:00 and 19:45

    Volleyball

    Group stage, Men

    Turkey – Turkmenistan

    Azerbaijan – Pakistan

    Baku Crystal Hall 1

    Women

    Turkey – Cameroon

    Azerbaijan – Kyrgyzstan

    Baku Crystal Hall

    Games will be played between 10:00 and 15:00

    Football

    Group stage, Men

    10:30. Oman – Turkey

    Azal Arena

    12:30. Cameroon – Marocco

    Bayil Arena

    16:30. Palestine – Algeria

    Azal Arena

    18:30. Azerbaijan – Saudi Arabia

    Bayil Arena 

