Baku Islamic Games: The 4th day will stage football, volleyball and handball matches

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency continues to publish daily schedule of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The fourth day of the Games will stage starting matches of volleyball tournament. Second round of football and third round of handball tournaments will also be played on this day.

The opening ceremony of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12.

May 11. (Thursday)

Handball

Group stage, Men

Iraq – Turkey

Saudi Arabia – Pakistan

Algeria – Azerbaijan

Women

Uzbekistan – Cameroon

Azerbaijan – Côte d'Ivoire

The Border-Guard Sport Complex

Games will be played between 09:00 and 19:45

Volleyball

Group stage, Men

Turkey – Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan – Pakistan

Baku Crystal Hall 1

Women

Turkey – Cameroon

Azerbaijan – Kyrgyzstan

Baku Crystal Hall

Games will be played between 10:00 and 15:00

Football

Group stage, Men

10:30. Oman – Turkey

Azal Arena

12:30. Cameroon – Marocco

Bayil Arena

16:30. Palestine – Algeria

Azal Arena

18:30. Azerbaijan – Saudi Arabia

Bayil Arena