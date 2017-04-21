Baku Islamic Games: The 4th day will stage football, volleyball and handball matches

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency continues to publish daily schedule of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The fourth day of the Games will stage starting matches of volleyball tournament. Second round of football and third round of handball tournaments will also be played on this day.
The opening ceremony of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12.
May 11. (Thursday)
Handball
Group stage, Men
Iraq – Turkey
Saudi Arabia – Pakistan
Algeria – Azerbaijan
Women
Uzbekistan – Cameroon
Azerbaijan – Côte d'Ivoire
The Border-Guard Sport Complex
Games will be played between 09:00 and 19:45
Volleyball
Group stage, Men
Turkey – Turkmenistan
Azerbaijan – Pakistan
Baku Crystal Hall 1
Women
Turkey – Cameroon
Azerbaijan – Kyrgyzstan
Baku Crystal Hall
Games will be played between 10:00 and 15:00
Football
Group stage, Men
10:30. Oman – Turkey
Azal Arena
12:30. Cameroon – Marocco
Bayil Arena
16:30. Palestine – Algeria
Azal Arena
18:30. Azerbaijan – Saudi Arabia
Bayil Arena
