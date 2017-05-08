Baku 2017: First football match was held between Morocco vs Saudi Arabia

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The first game was held in Baku within the framework of the football competitions of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, in the match of the first round of A Group the teams of Saudi Arabia and Morocco have met.

The meeting took place at the "Azal Arena" ended with the victory of Morocco with the score 1: 0.

Notably, another meeting of the first round of the group will take place between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Cameroon.