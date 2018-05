Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s weightlifting squad announced

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national team for the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku was announced.

Report was told in press service of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF), 8 male and 8 female athletes will take part in the race.

Female athletes are Marziyya Maharramova (48 kg), Sabina Azimova, Gulchin Alizadeh (both 53 kg), Firuze Ibrahimova (58 kg), Elnura Abbasova (63 kg), Anastasia Ibrahimli, Fidan Huseynzade (both 69 kg), and Khumar Mammadova (+90 kg).

Male athletes are Elmar Aliyev (56 kg), Allahyar Abishov (62 kg), Afgan Bayramov (77 kg), Jeyhun Tagizade, Kamran Ismayilov (both 85 kg), Rovshan Fatullayev, Nailkhan Nabiyev (both 94 kg), and Azer Mammadov (+105 kg).

Notably, weightlifters will perform on May 13-17 at Weightlifting Academy in Shuvelan.