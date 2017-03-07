Baku 2015 medalist: Azerbaijan is capable to help any international sporting event

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Our family loves wrestling. My father always wanted me to be a wrestler, moreover my uncle was also a wrestler. With the help of their support I became an athlete.”

Report informs, Turkish wrestler, Baku 2015 bronze medalist Metehan Bashar said in his interview with Baku 2017 official website.

“I was in Baku at a couple of championships, but Baku 2015 European Games has a special place in memories. I became Bronze medallists of these Games. During the Games I truly discovered this astonishing city, the capital of our brother country. I think Azerbaijan is capable to help any international sporting event", he stated.

"Right now I am at training session with Azerbaijani wrestler, we are also preparing for Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games. In the upcoming week we will participate in couple of meeting and after that head to Baku", Turkish wrestler said.

"I chose unity out of 4 principles of Islamic Games. All the people should be united; it is so upsetting to me that there are still places suffering from war. I will also wish Azerbaijan and Turkey to keep on staying united”, M. Bashar added.