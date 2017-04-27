Bahrain will be represented in 3 branches at IV Islamic Games

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Bahrain will be represented in three sport branches of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, Bahrain Olympic Committee General Secretary Abdulrahman Asghar stated.

He marked that the sportsmen will test themselves in athletics, shooting and wrestling.

According to A.Asghar, Islamic Games is a great opportunity for Bahrain in terms of competing with best sportsmen of the region and achieving progress. He noted that they will try to win more medals at competitions.

Notably, the IV Islamic Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22.