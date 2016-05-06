Today Azerbaijani wrestlers compete for license to Rio Olympics

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Istanbul hosts Second World Qualifying Tournament qualifying the licenses for 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Report informs, Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete in the first race.

The representatives of Azerbaijan - "Baku-2015" First European Games winner and World Champion Rasul Chunayev and wrestler Shalva Gadabadze. R.Chunayev in 66 kg weight category will face with Croatian Dominique Etlinger at 1/16 finals. Sh.Gadabadze in 98 kg weight category will meet with Austrian Daniel Gastl at 1/8 finals. In order to qualify for the Olympics they need to reach the final.

66 kg

1/16 finals. Dominique Etlinger (Croatia) - Rasul Chunayev (Azerbaijan)

98 kg

1/8 finals - Daniel Gastl (Austria) - Shalva Gadabadze (Azerbaijan)