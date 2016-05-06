Azerbaijani wrestler Rasul Chunayev beats his rival in 19 seconds - VIDEO

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rasul Chunayev starts his competition with a victory in the Second World Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey that qualifying to 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

Report informs, at the first fight, winner of the Baku 2015 the First European Games and World Champion has defeated his rival from Croatia, Dominique Etlinger in19 seconds.

At the beginning of the fight, Azerbaijani wrestler has pressed his opponent's back on the mattress and became a winner.

At 1/8 finals, R. Chunayev's opponent will be Belarus Pavel Liakh. The winner must reach the finals to get the Rio 2016 Olympics license.