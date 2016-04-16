Azerbaijani wrestler qualifies for Olympiad, defeating Armenian athlete - VIDEO

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hasanov has won a license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Report informs, 26-year old wrestler, 74 kg, achieved this result in the European qualifying tournament, held in Zrenjanin, Serbia.

Hasanov started fighting at 1/8 final. In first meeting he has defeated Alexander Burka (Moldova), then Krystian Brzozowski (Poland). Azerbaijani wrestler met with Suren Khachatryan (Armenia) at semi-final. The experienced wrestler defeated his rival in 51 seconds.

Thus, reaching the final Hasanov qualified for the Olympiad according to the regulations.

Notably, this is 12th license of Azerbaijani wrestlers.