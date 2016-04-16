 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani wrestler qualifies for Olympiad, defeating Armenian athlete - VIDEO

    Jabrayil Hasanov wins 40th license for Rio 2016

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hasanov has won a license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

    Report informs, 26-year old wrestler, 74 kg, achieved this result in the European qualifying tournament, held in Zrenjanin, Serbia.

    Hasanov started fighting at 1/8 final. In first meeting he has defeated Alexander Burka (Moldova), then Krystian Brzozowski (Poland). Azerbaijani wrestler met with Suren Khachatryan (Armenia) at semi-final. The experienced wrestler defeated his rival in 51 seconds.

    Thus, reaching the final Hasanov qualified for the Olympiad according to the regulations.

    Notably, this is 12th license of Azerbaijani wrestlers. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi