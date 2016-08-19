 Top
    Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrayil Hasanov qualified for 1/4 final

    His opponent will be winner of Jakob Makarashvili (Georgia) - Georgi Ivanov (Bulgaria) match

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hasanov, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has held his first match.

    Report informs, rival of the double European champion at 74 kg weight category at 1/8 final was Colombian Carlos Arturo Izquierdo Méndez.

    In the match of lasting for only 2 minutes and 40 seconds, the wrestler won by premature victory - 10:0.

