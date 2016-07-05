Azerbaijani women's wrestling team leaves for Ukraine

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women's wrestling team has left for Ukraine for the next training session regarding Rio 2016 Summer Olympics preparations.

Report informs, 6 wrestlers will participate in the trainings.

The training will be held together with Ukrainian female wrestlers at Zaroslyak training base till July 20. Mariya Stadnik (48 kg), Anzhela Dorogan (53 kg), Nataliya Sinishin, Yuliya Ratkevich, Alyona Kolesnik (each 58 kg) and Tatyana Omelchenko (60 kg) participate in the training under guidance of head coach Semyon Chterev and senior coach Nazim Alijanov.

Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by 14 wrestlers (free 6, Greco-Roman 5, female 3) at 2016 Rio Olympics. Competitions will take place on August 14-21.