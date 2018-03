Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women kayaker representing Azerbaijan in 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro Inna Osipenko-Radomskaya began competition.

Report informs, 34-year-old athlete among women in K1 competed in 200 meter kayakrace.

She won the race, reaching the finish line in 40.702 seconds.Thus, Osipenko-Radomskaya reached semi-final.

The next stage of the competition will start today at 18: 00.