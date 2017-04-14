Azerbaijan's TV channel to broadcast Islamic Solidarity Games named

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The right to broadcast the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan was given to "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" (AzTV) Closed Joint Stock Company.

Report informs citing the Operations Committee, the sides signed an agreement.

According to agreement, AzTV and "İdman Azərbaycan" TV channel will have rights to exclusive use under certain conditions.

Notably, athletes from all 57 member states of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation in 4 continents will participate in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku on May 12 – 22. They will compete for 270 sets of medals in 20 sports, including football, athletics, gymnastics, wrestling and boxing.