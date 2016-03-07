Azerbaijani swimmer wins license to Rio Olympics

Baku. 7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani swimmer has won license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

Report was told by Magsad Rahimov, spokesman of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Maxim Semberev has gained gold and silver medals at the international tournament 'Swim Meeting', which has been held in Berlin, capital of Germany.

M.Semberev has won gold medal for 1500 meters freestyle (15 minutes 38,59 seconds), silver for 400 meters complex swimming (24,03 seconds). another

The press service stated, Azerbaijani swimmer Anton Zheltyakov has gained bronze medal for 200 meters breaststroke swimming (2 minutes 18,86 seconds). 2 seconds were less for him to win license prevailing 'B' qualifying standard.