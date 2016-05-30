 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani shooter wins Olympic license

    Ruslan Lunyov is a 48th athlete to participate in Rio-2016

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunyov has won a license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, Report was told by head coach of the team Irada Ashumova.

    According to him, the 27-year-old athlete has been presented 'wild card' to participate in the Olympics. I.Ashumova said that elections were made among 3 Azerbaijani shooters. The head coach said that International Shooting Sport Federation preferred R.Lunyov, as he had a higher rating.

    During Rio 2016, Azerbaijani shooter will fire 25-meter distance using small-caliber pistol and 60 shots using 10-meter air pistol.

    Notably, Ruslan Lunyovis a 48th athlete to participate in Rio-2016. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi