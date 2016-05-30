Azerbaijani shooter wins Olympic license

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunyov has won a license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, Report was told by head coach of the team Irada Ashumova.

According to him, the 27-year-old athlete has been presented 'wild card' to participate in the Olympics. I.Ashumova said that elections were made among 3 Azerbaijani shooters. The head coach said that International Shooting Sport Federation preferred R.Lunyov, as he had a higher rating.

During Rio 2016, Azerbaijani shooter will fire 25-meter distance using small-caliber pistol and 60 shots using 10-meter air pistol.

Notably, Ruslan Lunyovis a 48th athlete to participate in Rio-2016.