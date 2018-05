Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev 28 has grabbed his fourth gold medal with 240,7 points at Baku 2017 when he triumphed in the men’s 10 m air pistol.

Turkish Yusuf Dikec with 239,7 points and Pakistani Muhammad Shehzad Akhtar with 218,6 ranked second and third respectively.