Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sabre fencer Sabina Mikina, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, held her first match.

Report informs, her rival was Tunisian Azza Besbes.

The match ended with the victory of A.Besbes - 15:12. So, S.Mikina stopped the fight early.

Notably, Sabina Mikina was the only Azerbaijani sabre fencer at the Rio 2016.