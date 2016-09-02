Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes left for Rio 2016

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athletes and delegates who will take part in the 15th Summer Paralympic Games have left for Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, a solemn farewell ceremony for them was held at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In his remarks at the ceremony, president of the National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov said Azerbaijan took serious preparations for the Games.

Azerbaijan`s squad includes 21 male and 6 female athletes who will contest medals in 6 sports: judo, weightlifting, powerlifting, swimming, shooting and archery.

Azerbaijan`s flag will be raised in the Paralympic Village in Rio on September 5.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be held at Maracana stadium two days later. Two-time judo Paralympic champion, winner of Baku-2015 European Games Ilham Zakiyev will carry Azerbaijan's tricolor during the ceremony.