Azerbaijani Olympic medalist will switch to Portuguese Sporting club

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ I beat 3 times Sweden judoka in finals. I believed that I could do it. For this reason I felt comfortable, but due to a technical mistake i couldn't win a gold medal.

Report informs, Azerbaijani judo silver medalist in 'Grand Slam' tournament Rustam Orujov said.

R. Orujov stressed he performs in Portuguese Sporting club. Last year we won 3rd place among European clubs. On December 17, I will travel to Portugal to attend the competitions within the club. Regardless of the results, athletes are paid wages. I was made an offer from German club. I plan to switch to that club next year".

Athlete said he has a contract with Fight Fin club: "I have signed a contract with club last year. When I wish I write to them and they send a kimono.

Rio 2016 silver medalist also told how he had spent his money paid by National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan: "I bought a house for me and my father."