Azerbaijani Olympic medalist presents awards in Ukraine

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan canoe sprinter Valentin Demyanenko, who won silver medal of Rio 2016 Olympics, has visited Cherkasy city of Ukraine, where he was born.

Report informs citing the local media, the 33-year-old athlete visited children and youth sports school for rowing of Cherkasy city council, which he graduated from.

In the school, he watched kayak and canoe city championship, dedicated to the memory of USSR master of sports P.P.Burkatsky. Demyanenko presented medals to winners and prizers of the regatta.

Notably, Valentin Demyanenko has competing for Azerbaijani national team since 2007.

4 time World and 4 time European champion won silver medal of Rio 2016 C-1 200m.