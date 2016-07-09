Azerbaijani judokas at Rio 2016 identified

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Judokas, to represent Azerbaijan at Rio 2016 Olympics, have been identified.

Report was told in the press service of the federation, head coach Peter Seisenbacher has selected the judokas at two weight categories, ranked higher position at the International Judo Federation's rating.

According to the decision of the Austrian specialist, Azerbaijan will be represented by Orkhan Safarov (60 kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100 kg). So, Ilgar Mushkiyev and Elkhan Mammadov will not participate in the competitions.

At other weight categories, Azerbaijan will be represented by Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg), Rustam Orujov (73 kg), Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) and Usangi Kokauri (+100 kg).

Notably, according to XXXI Olympics program, judo competitions will be held on July 6-12.