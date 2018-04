Azerbaijani judoka starts Rio 2016 with a win

6 August, 2016 17:49

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov has started Rio 2016 with a win. Report informs, at 1/16 finals, O.Safarov, 60 kg, beat Peruvian Juan Postigos on points. The 25-year-old athlete won 1 waza-ari and 1 yuko score, while his rival achieved 2 penalty points. Notably, Orkhan Safarov will fight against Kyrgyz Otar Bestayev at 1/8 finals.