Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ushangi Kokauri, judoka, Azerbaijani representative at Rio 2016, has held first match.

Report informs, the 24-year-old athlete, over 100 kg, fought against Latvian Arturs Nikiforenko at 1/16 finals.

The match lasted a total of 4 minutes 42 seconds. Kokauri defeated his rival by ippon. His rival at 1/8 final will be Japan's Hisayoshi Harasaw.