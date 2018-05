Azerbaijani judoka advances to 1/8 finals at Rio Olympics

11 August, 2016 17:48

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Gasimov gained a victory at Rio Olympics. Report informs E. Gasimov (weight category 100 kg) gained a victory over the Russian judoka Tagir Khaybullayev. As a result our athlete advanced to 1/8 finals.