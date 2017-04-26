 Top
    Azerbaijani football referees at IV Islamic Solidarity Games named

    4 referees and assistant referees will be responsible for games

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Football referees that will represent Azerbaijan at the football tournament as part of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games named. 

    Report informs citing the AFFA, four referees and assistant referees will be responsible for matches.

    Aliyar Aghayev, Rahim Hasanov, Omar Pashayev and Orkhan Mammadov appointed as referees, Zeynal Zeynalov, Yashar Abbasov, Rza Mammadov and Namig Huseynov will serve as assistant referees.

    Notably, football tournament with the participation of 8 teams will be held on May 8-21.

