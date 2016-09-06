Azerbaijani flag raised in Rio 2016 Paralympic village

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony has been held in the Rio 2016 Paralympic village to raise the Azerbaijani tricolor, Report informs.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 27 paralympic athletes in 6 sports.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the Maracana Stadium on September 7.

Two-time Paralympic judo champion, winner of the Baku 2015 European Games Ilham Zakiyev will be Azerbaijan`s flag-bearer at the ceremony.

Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented with 21 athletes of 6 sports at XV Summer Paralympics in Rio.