    Azerbaijani flag raised in Rio 2016 Paralympic village

    Opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the Maracana Stadium on September 7

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony has been held in the Rio 2016 Paralympic village to raise the Azerbaijani tricolor, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 27 paralympic athletes in 6 sports.

    The opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the Maracana Stadium on September 7. 

    Two-time Paralympic judo champion, winner of the Baku 2015 European Games Ilham Zakiyev will be Azerbaijan`s flag-bearer at the ceremony.

    Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented with 21 athletes of 6 sports at XV Summer Paralympics in Rio. 

