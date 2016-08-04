 Top
    Azerbaijani flag raised in Rio Olympic village

    The event was attended by members of the Azerbaijani delegation, athletes, and Olympic Games officials

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony has been held in the Rio Olympic village to raise the Azerbaijani tricolor.

    Report informs, the event was attended by members of the Azerbaijani delegation, athletes, and Olympic Games officials.

    Azerbaijan sent a 56-man squad to Rio who will contest medals in 18 sports in both Summer Olympic Games and Summer Paralympic Games.

    Thirty-six athletes of this squad will participate in Olympic Games for the first time.

    The Azerbaijani team also includes 34 coaches, six doctors, physiotherapists and technicians.

    The 31st Summer Olympic Games will be held in Rio on August 5-21, while the 15th Summer Paralympic Games will take place on September 7-18.

